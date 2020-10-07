Booker T signed with WWE after they bought WCW in 2001. He went on to have a very successful career in WWE, winning a host of titles as well as the King of the Ring tournament. He's also a 2-time inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame, first in 2013 and then again in 2019 as a part of Harlem Heat.

Booker T compares DX to the NWO

WWE legend Booker T recently discussed DX and the NWO on his Hall of Fame podcast. The 6-time world champion compared the two legendary factions.

Booker T said that DX did a lot more overall, especially from the perspective of longevity. Booker then spoke about how the NWO became too big at one point, which ended up hurting the faction. He added when the NWO split up into its various splinter groups, it was headed towards disaster. Booker finished off by saying it was good thing for him that he never ended up as a part of the NWO:

That’s a hard question because DX sold a lot of merch. They did a lot for the company as well as getting the people on the ride at that time. DX did more than the NWO, especially from a longevity perspective. I wouldn’t say from a fan base perspective because that NWO T-Shirt, I see it on everything. DX didn’t become an army. They were a faction. NWO became an army of guys that were not top guys and a bunch of guys that were in there to fill spots. Then it got so big, it became NWO black and white, NWO red and black. It was bound for disaster as far as that group went. The NWO should have been like DX and had their 5 men and not expand to at least 30 guys. I’m glad there was a great move for me to not be part of the NWO because I don’t think I would have been getting any merch. I would have just been part of the group. There would have been 3 guys who got big checks. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

You can listen to Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast HERE.