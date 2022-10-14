Booker T compares WWE star to The Miz; praises his confidence

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks NXT Superstar Grayson Waller is destined to be a big name in the company, similar to The Miz.

Waller signed with WWE last year, featuring in 205 Live before transitioning to NXT. The Australian star faced Ilja Dragunov this past week on NXT. However, he was unsuccessful in the contest.

On his Hall of Fame show, Booker T explained how he could help young stars in WWE NXT and take them to the next level. He singled out praise for Grayson Waller, who imitated the legend during this week's show.

"For instance, a Grayson Waller, you know, he's mocking me, he's doing the sidekick, he's, you know, talking about the Spinaroonie, doing the five times. I watched this kid and I said, 'Man his confidence level is like way over the top.' And people talk about [Waller as] Miz-like."

Booker T feels that Waller has supreme confidence in his abilities. He also drew parallels between the upstart and The A-Lister:

"Yeah, he is somewhat Miz-like as far as having that confidence, not being the greatest - you know he's nowhere near the best wrestler on the card or anything like that. But he's a guy that can go out there and figure it out. He's the guy that you can put in a situation and he will understand exactly what that situation is," said the Hall of Famer. [16:32 - 17:05]

Booker T said being compared to a performer like The Miz is good for Waller as the former WWE Champion looks, acts, and sounds like a legitimate star.

Grayson Waller had a feud with AJ Styles in WWE earlier this year

Waller had a brief rivalry with AJ Styles at the start of the year and even appeared on RAW to cut a promo on The Phenomenal One.

His appearance on the red brand was to set up a match between him and Styles on NXT 2.0. The former world champion eventually defeated the Australian star on WWE's third brand in a singles match in January 2022.

Waller seems to have a bright future, and it's only a matter of time before he's potentially brought up to the main roster. It will be interesting to see which big names he will face on RAW and SmackDown upon his debut.

