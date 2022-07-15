"She’s a diamond" - Booker T showers praise on current NXT Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently applauded the efforts of one of NXT's brightest young stars, Roxanne Perez.

Perez and Booker share a close bond as she trained at the Hall of Famer's Reality of Wrestling school in Texas from the age of 16.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the six-time world champion hailed her as the diamond of WWE.

"I appreciate everything WWE is doing with Roxanne because she’s a diamond, man. All she needs is to be in the right place working with the right people and the fans are going to gravitate to her because she has what we call in the business that 'it' factor," Booker said. H/T Wrestling Inc

At just 20 years of age, Roxanne Perez has had a fantastic start to her WWE career. She won the first-ever NXT Women's Breakout tournament and is also currently one half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, along with Cora Jade.

Roxanne Perez on training at Booker T's wrestling school

Before getting signed by WWE, wrestling stars have to cut their teeth at various wrestling schools across the globe.

One school that has begun to make a name for itself in recent years is Booker T's Texas-based, Reality of Wrestling.

Speaking with Andrew Thompson, Roxanne Perez shared her thoughts on the famed wrestling school.

"I strongly feel that reality of wrestling is the best school in Texas and I actually wanted to train there since I was like, 10 years old. Like I knew it was going to train there. I told my parents that once I turned 18, I would move out and go to train at reality of wrestling, but it ended up happening earlier than expected." Perez added: "But the thing is like, their training will level you up in so many aspects." [From 0:41 to 1:13]

Like Perez, other graduates from Booker T's school, who are now seen as major stars in the world of wrestling, include Athena and Sammy Guevara, who are both signed to AEW.

Do you think it is key for wrestlers to learn their skills at a smaller wrestling school before arriving in WWE? Or does the performance center contain everything a budding sports entertainer needs to succeed? Let us know in the comments section below.

