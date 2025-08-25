Booker T "dazed & confused" after Lola Vice breaks the internet

WWE Superstar Lola Vice recently got an interesting reaction from Hall of Famer Booker T at the NXT Heatwave 2025 Premium Live Event. The star was in action in a Triple Threat clash.Tonight on Heatwave, Lola Vice locked horns with Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker in a Triple Threat Match to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. All the stars involved in the bout put in an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. The contest ultimately ended in Vice's favor after she rolled up Parker for a surprise pinfall.At one point in the match, Lola Vice hit both of her opponents with several running hip attacks. This move broke the internet as it received a lot of reactions from fans on social media. Even Hall of Famer Booker T couldn't control himself while watching Vice perform her moves.&quot;Oh yesss, here we go, baby. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Oh, yes, baby. One more time for your mind. Can we get a little more? One more time. Dazed &amp; confused baby, but it feels good,&quot; Booker said.Check out a clip of Booker's commentary below:Booker T always has an incredible reaction to another female WWE star's popular moveJust like tonight for Lola Vice, Booker T also has an incredible reaction whenever WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer hits her Devil's Kiss move on her opponents. Before joining the main roster, the Chilean was tearing it up in the developmental brand, where she won the NXT Women's Championship and the Women's North American Title.Vaquer became a fan favorite in the developmental brand, and her viral move, the Devil's Kiss, still gets an incredible reaction from fans on TV. Booker also never misses a chance to give an amazing reaction whenever he gets the opportunity to be on the commentary team while La Primera is competing.Some incredible matches are still left on the card of NXT Heatwave. It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has planned for the rest of the show.