Booker T defends Goldberg against ex-WWE star's accusations

Booker T has backed Goldberg following comments made by ex-WWE star Rene Dupree, who accused the former Universal Champion of dislocating his collarbone.

On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was unhappy with Dupree's comments and pointed out that he should've made them 15 years ago when the incident happened.

He also disagreed with the former superstar's statement that WWE is desperate, which is why the company has brought back the WCW icon.

"When I hear that kind of talk like that, as far as he broke my shoulder (collarbone) or whatever, the time to speak up about that collarbone thing was back then, and say, 'What the hell are you doing? You're about to hurt me. Hit me like that one more time and see what happens, we're going to be in a fight.' I'm just saying, that's what I would have said. I wouldn't be talking 15 years later about how bad it hurt. We would have had to confront each other about something like that happening. I just hate to hear people talk about, 'WWE is desperate.' I'm sure he (Dupree) wished he was the person in that spot where still the company was 'desperate' but he was the guy in that spot," Booker T on Rene Dupree's comments.

The two-time Hall of Famer stated that Rene Dupree was in a trajectory where he would have gone on to be a successful star in WWE but doesn't know what happened to him. He believes Dupree would've taken Goldberg's spot if the promotion had offered it to him as well.

Rene Dupree on how Goldberg injured him

Rene Dupree, in a recent appearance on That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, revealed that he suffered an injury at the hands of Goldberg. The latter hit Dupree with a flag and because the show was pre-taped, they had to do five takes of it.

“We [La Resistance] had a pre-tape in the back with Goldberg and he hit me with the French flag and we had to do 5 takes. To this day, if I try to flex it, it still hurts. Yeah, he’s the s***s. He’s horrible, many wrestlers will tell you that," said Dupree about Goldberg.

He also stated that WWE can't build new stars, which is the reason why they have brought back Goldberg, labeling the company "desperate" for bringing back the Hall of Famer.

