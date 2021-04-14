"I’ll correct JBL on that at another time" - Booker T disagrees with Hall of Famer's comments at WrestleMania 37

Booker T disagreed with JBL's comments prior to WrestleMania 37, where he stated that the main event between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair wasn't "Black history."

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 37 and made history. They became the first women to have a singles main event at The Show of Shows while also becoming the first African-American women to main event WrestleMania.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Banks and Belair's historic moment was Black history and that he would correct JBL's comments sometime in the future.

"And JBL said that-that wasn’t Black history, it was just history and I didn’t — it wasn’t the right time. It was Black history as far as I’m concerned because the last time two African-Americans stood in the ring in the main event in that company was 20 years ago and it was me and The Rock at SummerSlam. So it was 20 years ago, two African-Americans stood across the ring from each other and combated with each other so it was Black history and I’ll correct JBL on that at another time." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Bianca Belair won her first-ever title in WWE at WrestleMania 37 when she beat Sasha Banks to become the SmackDown Women's Championship. Belair earned the opportunity to face The Boss after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier in the year.

Booker T vs. The Rock was the last main event featuring African-American stars

Words can’t really do this justice. What a match and what a moment. Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks have earned this spot and they’re delivering. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/SuL05Ds0PK — Alistair McGeorge (@AlistairMcG) April 11, 2021

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair was the first time in 20 years that two African-American WWE Superstars main-evented a WWE pay-per-view.

Booker T and The Rock were the last African-American Superstars to main event a WWE pay-per-view when they faced each other at SummerSlam 2001. The match between the two was for the WCW Championship, which The Rock won.

The Rock wins the WCW World Heavyweight Title from Booker T at WWF SummerSlam 2001.



I dunno about you but this was a weird time. pic.twitter.com/dI8Igt2ekj — OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast (@ovppodcast) August 24, 2020