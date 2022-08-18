Booker T discloses one major advantage RAW has over AEW Dynamite

Booker T and Brad Gilmore discussed the differences between RAW and AEW Dynamite, especially with regards to the recent surge of talent that has been returning to WWE. While Gilmore was critical of how WWE was handling it, the Hall of Famer and six-time World Champion revealed one major advantage RAW has over AEW Dynamite.

Recently, WWE has been bringing back several released superstars onto the main roster with Triple H as the new head of creative. Some of the names include Dakota Kai, Hit Row members, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis as well. There are even reports of WWE being interested in bringing back the likes of Bray Wyatt.

Brad Gilmore talked about how frequently WWE was having returns on RAW and SmackDown. Booker T, on the other hand, said on The Hall of Fame podcast that RAW being three hours gives WWE an advantage over AEW Dynamite as there is more time to fill:

"Think about this, which is a little different than AEW. That Monday night show is three hours. You got to have a lot going on to feel those three hours. You need a little more flexibility to be able to use different talent as opposed to trying to use all of the same talent to fill the same three hours. I think it's really beneficial. That's the way I look at it."(8:44 -9:13)

Booker T might be right about RAW's advantage over Dynamite

As you can see from Kevin Nash's tweet above, RAW has, in fact, been improving in quality. Booker T is valid for the advantage that WWE has over AEW when it comes to debuting talent. When looking at the quality of RAW and SmackDown in 2022, it's clear that the red brand has had better weekly shows. This is despite not having had a World Champion for over four months now.

Triple H can continue the brand's momentum, putting out the shows that they have been.

What has been your favorite moment on RAW since Triple H took over?

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil