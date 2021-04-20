"It's a loss for the company" - Booker T on released WWE star

Booker T has discussed the release of Samoa Joe by WWE, stating that Joe was a consummate professional and his release will be a big loss for WWE.

Samoa Joe, who joined WWE in 2015, put on fantastic matches on NXT and also won the NXT Championship twice - one of four Superstars to do so. He was called up to the main roster in 2017 and many expected him to win a few World Titles, but Joe only won the United States Championship.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T admitted he was surprised by WWE's decision to let Samoa Joe leave. He stated that the two-time US Champion was open to doing multiple things for the company.

Here's what Booker T had to say about Joe's release:

"He was on the sidelines, but I always thought Joe was going to do that job. Joe is like me - he's kind of like a utility guy. 'You need me over here, I'll do that; you need me over here, I'll do that.' And be content with actually doing that, not being consumed with: 'Man, I got to get back in the ring, I'm missing the boat.' But, am I surprised that Joe was on the list? I must say 100%, I am. I don't know the ramifications of what happened but I do think it's a loss for the company."

Booker T went on to heap praise on the former United States Champion and stated that Samoa Joe would be a success wherever he goes next.

Booker T and Samoa Joe's in-ring history

Booker T and Samoa Joe crossed paths on a few occasions when the two were a part of TNA in the 2000s.

They faced each other in singles and tag team matches, including an encounter for the TNA World Heavyweight title.

Booker T challenges Samoa Joe for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in a Six Sides of Steel Weapons match at the Hard Justice 2008 PPV pic.twitter.com/Z979lqZvUj — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) July 29, 2020

