Booker T has an emotional message for The Undertaker after his retirement

Booker T reveals how The Undertaker has impacted his career

The Undertaker was last seen in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36

Booker T/Undertaker

The wrestling world has been abuzz ever since The Undertaker hinted that he would be retiring from active competition during the last episode of his WWE Network Docu-series called The Last Ride.

Though The Undertaker clearly stated that he would be back if Vince McMahon ever needed him, he did indicate that if left to him, he is done with in-ring action. Many fans and former Superstars have speculated if The Undertaker has truly retired this time and whether or not he will be back again.

Speaking on his podcast - Hall of Fame - former World Champion Booker T talked about how The Undertaker was a locker room leader and the amount of respect he has earned. The 6-time World Champion also talked about how The Undertaker made him feel welcome when he had joined WWE.

The guy was a solider. Not just a soldier, he was the head general. The guy that we all looked up to because he worked harder than all of us. He was the first one to say, 'hey man, let's go out here and do this together.' That's what I appreciate about that dude. Since day one when I came to that company, he took me in and said, 'hey man, thanks for being apart of this team. You are part of the team. (H/t: WrestlingInc)

Booker T on why The Undertaker may return

Booker T further went on to say that if he were a betting man, he would take the odds of The Undertaker making a comeback one more time for WrestleMania or a Saudi Arabia show.

If I was a betting man, I would take the odds of seeing The Undertaker come back for one more time for a WrestleMania moment or a Saudi Arabia payday. Anything's possible, but to say this is truly the last ride for a man like The Undertaker, I don't see it because 'The Deadman' belongs to the people. That's the way I see it.

Booker T believes that The Deadman belongs to the people and it would be 'sacreligious' if The Undertaker was to disappear into thin air and never return to WWE.