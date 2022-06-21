Booker T explains a major problem the world title unification has caused in WWE

WWE legend Booker T feels that the criticism of the rematch between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is because of the world titles being unified.

Lesnar and Reigns defended their WWE world titles at WrestleMania 38, with the winner walking away with both belts. The Tribal Chief won at The Show of Shows and has held the titles since.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame show, Booker T addressed fan criticism of WWE running back the feud between Lesnar and Reigns. The veteran feels that many fans demanded the title unification in the first place.

"This is the result [Lesnar-Reigns rematch] of that kind of stuff [title unification] - not having championship matches. You want to see the championship defended, that's your point. I don't think it's just Brock, I don't think it's just Roman. You want to see AJ [Styles], you want to see Bobby [Lashley] and with this thing being unified the way it is, this is the result of it. You [Booker T's co-host Brad Gilmore] and a lot of people like you asked for it," said Booker T. [From 43:21 to 43:43]

The Hall of Famer thinks that if there were two world titles, the likes of Styles and Lashley could have fought for one championship, while Lesnar and Reigns could have faced each other for the other title.

How many matches has Roman Reigns had in WWE since the title unification?

Since winning both titles at WrestleMania, Reigns has defended them just once - last week on SmackDown against Riddle.

The Tribal Chief has hardly wrestled on television lately, with his only other televised bout since the Lesnar match coming at WrestleMania Backlash. The Bloodline faced the team of RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match at the event.

Reigns is reportedly on a lighter schedule now, which he alluded to in various promos on live events. He is scheduled to face Lesnar at next month's SummerSlam premium live event.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Hall of Fame and give a H/T to Sportskeeda.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far