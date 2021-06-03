Booker T explains possible reason why WWE released Braun Strowman

Booker T has opined that Braun Strowman could have been released due to the huge contract that he had in WWE.

On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T, along with co-host Brad Gilmore discussed the latest WWE releases.

Gilmore revealed that he was shocked when he saw Strowman's name on the releases list. Booker T said he too was surprised to see The Monster Among Men being let go by WWE.

"Yeah, it definitely made me go, 'Wow!,' you know, 'Braun Strowman?' And then I started looking at it from a business perspective, you know, if it is true, the rumors out there saying Braun Strowman had a huge contract and he was making a lot of money. When doing budget cuts, that's the one thing you're going to be thinking of - 'Who do we really need? Who's the guy we really need here to keep this thing running?'" said Booker T.

Booker T also explained the possible reason why WWE might have had trouble booking Strowman properly.

"And, you know, take nothing away from Braun Strowman," Booker T added. "He was an enigma, he was the guy, you know, somewhat of a throwback to the guys that did it much before him. Look at Braun Strowman, even being the enigma that he was, it was kind of hard to match Braun Strowman up with more than 2-3 guys on the roster."

Booker T explained that pro wrestling has changed, with companies preferring smaller, more athletic wrestlers to the bigger stars, like Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman's recent WWE career

The release of Braun Strowman by WWE has shocked many fans because he was being prominently used on RAW.

The Monster Among Men was in a world title match last month at WrestleMania Backlash, where he faced Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Strowman also held the Universal Championship last year, which he eventually lost to The Fiend.

Strowman leaves WWE with a pretty impressive resume. Apart from the Universal Championship, he also held the Intercontinental and RAW Tag Team Championship. The Monster Among Men also won Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, The Greatest Royal Rumble, and the Money in the Bank during his stint in WWE.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

