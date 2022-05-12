WWE Hall of Famer believes fans want to see Randy Orton return to main event singles action

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently proclaimed that wrestling fans are clamoring for Randy Orton to make his return as a top singles star again.

Orton is a 14-time world champion in WWE and is widely considered to be one of the greatest superstars in the company's history. This past year, The Viper has taken a step back from chasing world championship glory and has focused on tag team wrestling with his partner Riddle, with the duo capturing the RAW Tag Team Titles twice as RK-Bro.

Despite the current run that Orton is on, Booker T stated on the Hall of Fame podcast that fans want to see Randy Orton back as a top singles performer.

"People want to see Randy back in that position, and I think this hiatus did him a lot of good, as far as being hooked up with Riddle,” he said. "Being able to go out there and just entertain, put it on cruise control for a minute. That right there, it does the body wonders more than anything. And one thing they always say, ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder.’ So, my thing is this, with Randy Orton, you can put him right back in that position, let him run if we wanted to." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

WWE recently celebrated Randy Orton's 20th anniversary as a superstar for the company, and despite him approaching his mid-40s, the Apex Predator appears to be showing no signs of slowing down.

Randy Orton and Riddle defended their tag titles on RAW

At WrestleMania Backlash this past Sunday, the RAW Tag Team Champions left the show with a loss, therefore this past Monday on RAW, RK-Bro looked to get back onto winning ways.

Randy Orton and Riddle were booked in a RAW Tag Team Championship match against The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

With both teams delivering many potential match-winning moves, neither team could seem to find one maneuver to end the match. However, RK-Bro would end up retaining their titles after Riddle delivered an incredible RKO from out of nowhere to pick up the win.

After their most recent victory, RK-Bro seemed determined to finally face off against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, in a championship unification match. This potential contest that was originally meant to take place this past weekend at WrestleMania Backlash.

Edited by Genci Papraniku