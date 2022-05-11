Booker T says ex-WWE Universal Champion isn't booked strongly because his promos aren't believable

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks that Finn Balor is not booked strongly in the company because his promos aren't convincing.

The Irish star hasn't been pushed over the last few months in WWE, despite being the United States Champion. He didn't even feature on the WrestleMania 38 card.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked about Balor's recent booking, which has not made him look strong. Here's what the Hall of Famer said about the current problems with the former NJPW star's character:

“Finn Balor is a great worker and can perform at a very high level, but the one thing that business has always, I think, as far as guys getting over is believability. They made the fans feel a certain way, not by what we watched them do in the ring, just by watching them."

He continued:

“Finn Balor goes out there and does some of the most spectacular moves that you’ve ever seen. But when, just say for instance, when he cuts a promo, he may not make you feel like he really wants to go out there and hurt that guy." [H/T WrestlingNews]

Booker T cited Stone Cold Steve Austin, who became successful when the fans could buy into his character.

Finn Balor's character is in limbo in WWE

After a run-of-the-mill United States Championship reign, which ended when he lost to Theory, Balor began a feud with the Judgement Day faction.

This past week on WWE RAW, he had a singles match against Damian Priest, which ended in a disqualification.

The Irish superstar has joined forces with AJ Styles to combat the new faction and the two have been together over the last few weeks.

