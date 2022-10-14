"I'm glad to see them back" – Booker T calls recently returned WWE stars "soldiers"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks that the return of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows is a good move as they are tag team specialists who'll help the division.

Gallows and Anderson returned to WWE on RAW after Extreme Rules, coming to the aid of their former partner AJ Styles. The duo came to save Styles when he was confronted by the Judgment Day.

While speaking about the duo on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Gallows and Anderson are "soldiers" much like SmackDown star Sami Zayn.

"Gallows and Anderson, one thing I could say about those guys is that, you know I talk about soldiers all the time in this business. It's one word that you hear me say pretty much constantly - soldiers. 'This guy's a soldier man we need more.' How many times have you heard me say, 'Man I wish we had 10 Sami Zayns.' How many times you heard me before he was in The Bloodline?" said Booker T. [1:03:56-1:04:23]

He stated that Gallows and Anderson's return could help the tag team division, while them teaming up with AJ Styles once again is a great idea as well.

"So my thing is when you got guys like Gallows and Anderson, good tag team, known for being tag team specialists, you could use those guys. I'm glad to see them back in the WWE as well as being back a part of that club [The O.C.] with AJ Styles as well because that right there [Bullet Club] is also known to be an act perhaps that's going to go down in today's wrestling factions as perhaps one of the greatest," said Booker T. [1:04:25-1:05:00]

Gallows and Anderson were released by WWE in 2020

The duo were released at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the company's budget cuts.

Since their departure, they have featured in a number of wrestling promotions, including WWE's arch-rivals AEW.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay !!! Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay!!!#WWERaw https://t.co/PBAZk8Gxgt

The tag team have also appeared on IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW, with Anderson even holding NJPW's NEVER Openweight Championship.

Are you excited about Gallows and Anderson's return? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes