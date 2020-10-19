Booker T gives his honest opinion of the 2020 WWE Draft

The WWE Draft took place recently on SmackDown and RAW. However, the Draft has been criticized by some as not being very exciting with only a few big moves being made to shake up the rosters. One person who wasn't very excited by the WWE Draft was Booker T. The WWE legend gave his honest opinion of the 2020 Draft on his podcast:

The draft to me, it’s just working for another show. It wasn’t about the hype. The hype was for the fans. I must honestly say, and I’m not trying to rag on these guys or anything these days, but the draft back in the day, there was a reason why we had to have a draft, and a SmackDown and a RAW. We had so much talent on the roster. We had so many guys that were mainstream superstars that could go out and carry the show. We really did. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Booker T on New Day being separated

Pain is when you realize that this is the LAST TIME we're getting the intro with all three members of The New Day.



Pain. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EEl4xDxqbE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 17, 2020

The New Day were also separated during the WWE Draft with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods heading to RAW while Big E stays on SmackDown. Booker T said that he was happy with the split because he wanted to see what Big E can do on his own as a singles star:

I’m glad personally. This is the only way Big E can really run on his own. He could really put himself out there without having that umbrella of the New Day. You have to let it go and go out there and be Big E and create his own brand in order to fuel what he’s trying to do right now and that’s take it to the next level. I’m not saying he has to change anything. Big E is going to have to create his own brand. If that is happy go lucky Big E, that’s fine with me, but he’s going to have to do his own thing. Hopefully, Big E will step up. I wish I could work with Big E for a minute. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Booker T added that if he was to manage any WWE Superstar, it would be someone like Big E. The WWE legend went on to put over Big E as someone who could be 'the guy' in WWE some day if he had the right guidance.

You can check out Booker T's podcast HERE.