"The match shouldn't last very long" - Booker T on rumored top title match at SummerSlam

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley could defend his title against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at SummerSlam. Booker T believes the match between the two won't last long and Lashley will most likely emerge as the winner.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the rumored match between The All Mighty and Goldberg for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer stated that the match may be a short one, while he also discussed the criticism that the company has got for bringing back the WWE legend.

"The Goldberg thing. I don't know what the match is going to be like. Me, personally, I'm not trying to pick a winner or anything, but if I was picking one, it'd be Bobby Lashley. The match shouldn't last very long. It's nostalgia. For me, Bobby Lashley... tell you what, the one person who is not complaining is Bobby Lashley. Because, this is a legendary figure - Goldberg, to get the chance to get in the ring and do something with him, it's awesome. Who's to say at the end of that match, Brock Lesnar is going to walk out on that stage," said Booker T.

Booker T also stated that he has a lot of faith in the direction WWE is taking this feud between Bobby Lashley and Goldberg.

Matches rumored to happen at SummerSlam 2021

Bobby Lashley will likely face Goldberg at SummerSlam next month, which will be the latter's second match of the year in WWE.

Another rumored match for the event is between current Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the recently-returned John Cena.

One match has been confirmed for next month's pay-per-view - a triple threat match between Nikki A.S.H., Charlotte Flair, and Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's title.

Please H/T Hall of Fame and Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the above quotes.

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Kaushik Das