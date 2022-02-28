"She bring an aura, an attitude" - WWE Hall of Famer tries to tell his young wrestlers to follow Becky Lynch

Booker T stated that Becky Lynch's attitude helps her stay at the top of WWE.

The Irish star defeated Hall of Famer Lita at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view to retain the RAW Women's Championship. Lynch will now face Bianca Belair, who emerged victorious in the Women's chamber match, at WrestleMania 38.

Booker T sat down to speak with Forbes to promote the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. During the interview, the 56-year-old said that Becky knows exactly how to captivate the crowd. He said:

“Just the hype as far as what Becky brings to the table, she doesn’t just bring wrestling ability to the ring or anything like that, she bring an aura, an attitude and I try to teach my young wrestlers that that’s what it takes to be at the top in professional wrestling. There’s always going to be really good wrestlers, but to be able to be well-rounded, and know how to do anything, and more importantly than anything, to be able to captivate the crowd, I think that’s most important. That’s key in professional wrestling, and she does that very well.”

The former WCW Champion also hailed Becky's ability to play both babyface and heel expertly:

“Preference is something for the fan. For me, when I look at it, I always look at it from the entertainer’s perspective. Being able to go out there and make those fans love you, and then on a dime, being able to make them switch is something that’s very, very uncanny. So, for me, I like both sides. She did the babyface side very well, and she’s doing the heel side extraordinary.”

Becky Lynch makes a bold prediction for her match at WrestleMania 38

Current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch claimed she would beat Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

The Irish star returned to action at last year's SummerSlam after a hiatus. "The Man" stunned both fans and her opponent Bianca Belair as she won in just 26 seconds, completing a stunning comeback.

During her post-match interview at the Elimination Chamber, the SmackDown Women's Champion said she would beat her own record at the Show of Shows.

"I know she is determined; I know she is scratching and clawing to get back into that title picture. And now we have the biggest match possible. We have the only two women to have ever won the main event of WrestleMania going head-to-head at WrestleMania in the main event. And I already beat her in 26 seconds; maybe at WrestleMania, I will beat my own record," said Becky Lynch.

