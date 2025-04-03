Booker T hits out at allegations after photo surfaces with wrestler on the sex offender registry

Booker T has now responded after some allegations surfaced against him. He has hit back at the accusations.

Chasyn Rance was recently arrested for violating his sex offender registration. DJ Vlad, who also accused Booker T of lying earlier, has since brought up pictures of Booker T with him, alleging that he hung out with him.

The WWE Hall of Famer has now reacted to the accusations and talked about how he has been a guest trainer at hundreds of wrestling schools to train young talent over the years. He said he didn't conduct background checks on every individual he crossed paths with or took photos with. He said this was an attempt to associate him with Rance even though he had nothing to do with him and had no knowledge of this.

Booker T added that any student he had worked with would vouch for him and talk about the kind of coach, trainer, and person he was.

"I’ve been a guest trainer at hundreds of wrestling schools over the years, helping to teach and mentor up-and-coming talent. I don’t conduct background checks on every trainer or individual I’ve crossed paths with or taken photos with along the way. This feels like a clear attempt to falsely associate me with something I have 100% nothing to do with and absolutely no knowledge of! Any student who’s trained with me can vouch for the kind of coach, mentor, and person I am. My record speaks for itself," Booker wrote on X.

Booker T has been in the news recently along with Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland made some comments earlier while discussing race in wrestling that didn't agree with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Booker responded to Swerve, saying that the star had been played when he went on to that podcast. He also defended himself.

"You got played. You let that man play you and pitch you against me and me against you. I don’t know how many stories you’ve ever heard about that on VladTV, but there’s many of them. There’s many stories out there about the black man against the black man because Vlad is pitting them against each other. I don’t know how many people you know that have been locked up from the federal perspective by going on VladTV. I don’t know what the hell you’re doing on VladTV first of all. What have you done to be on VladTV? That’s just my opinion on that."

The WWE Hall of Famer has found himself in the news a lot recently.

