Booker T hits back at Ex-WWE star for saying the company was "desperate" to bring back Goldberg

Booker T has hit out at ex-WWE star Rene Dupree, who recently criticized the decision to use Goldberg on WWE television.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T responded to Dupree who recently stated that WWE was "desperate" and hence is using Goldberg on WWE television once again.

Booker T stated that he would have been envious of the push that Goldberg got in the past - and does now too - but wouldn't "hate" the WWE Hall of Famer for the opportunities that he has got.

"If I was any one of the guys in the locker room and I saw Goldberg, you know, coming in and getting the push, and next thing you know, he's a millionaire, he's the hottest thing on television, (he's) on late night talk shows, I'd be so envious. I'd want to be him, knowing that he hadn't putting the time that I have. But one thing that I'm not going to do is hate on the guy. I can't do it. Like I said, I wish I was put in that position when I was coming up - and placed in a position where all I had to do was grab it. I would've loved that," said Booker T.

Booker T believes Rene Dupree would've agreed to be in Goldberg's position if he had been offered it by WWE. The two-time Hall of Famer pointed out that Dupree too had opportunities to be a star in WWE.

Goldberg's 2021 WWE run

Goldberg is currently in his second WWE feud of 2021 and will face off against Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam.

The WWE Hall of Famer previously faced Drew McIntyre earlier this year at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Goldberg is on a two-match deal per year with WWE, which is set to end in two years.

Lesson learned: STAY AWAY from @Goldberg's family or you get one of these!@The305MVP feels the crushing SPEAR on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/q4x0g9GAzE — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

