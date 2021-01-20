Booker T hits back at WWE Hall of Famer for criticizing AEW

Booker T recently talked about the difference between AEW and WWE and revealed why it is important to have different aspects of wrestling being represented. In response to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray saying that WWE NXT is better than AEW, Booker T said that even though he agrees with Bully Ray partially, it is important to be different just like AEW is in the pro wrestling world.

Booker T is a WWE Hall of Famer himself and is known to be vocal with his opinions regarding the current state of pro wrestling. Even though Booker T is still a part of WWE, he did not shy away from defending AEW and also explained why it is important to have some degree of variety in the wrestling world.

While talking on his podcast - Hall of Fame - Booker T emphasized how in the world of pro-wrestling, every company has to figure out a way of doing the same thing a bit differently.

''Wrestling is not MMA, it’s not boxing. Professional wrestling has always been entertainment based. One thing you can rest assured on with AEW is not every match is going to look the same because those guys are a fluctuation of Indy guys and more experienced guys like [Jon] Moxley going to look totally different than some of the other guys. Wrestling is what I always say, to be able to do the same thing everyone else is doing a little different.'' (h/t: Wrestlinginc)

Booker T's opinion on Bully Ray praising WWE NXT over AEW

Bully Ray had stated on his podcast, Busted Open Radio, that NXT is a better overall product than AEW. Ray said that he finds a lot of glaring problems in AEW which are not there in WWE.

“A lot of times you watch AEW and guys and gals are missing stuff. It can get indie-rific at times and the NXT product is a lot more polished and the work rate is extremely tight.''

Booker T responded by saying that AEW is just trying to be different from WWE, which is what pro-wrestling is all about.