Booker T inks a major new deal for The Hall of Fame show

WWE legend Booker T has signed a new deal for The Hall of Fame show, which will now air four times each week.

Booker T and host Brad Gilmore discuss the goings-on in the world of pro wrestling, mixed martial arts, and boxing each week on The Hall of Fame show. It has a combined audience of two million listeners every month across a number of platforms.

Starting May 3, 2022, The Hall of Fame show will air four nights a week and will be an hour-long show on ESPN 97.5. The two-time Hall of Famer was excited about the new partnership and had this to say:

"We've loved our time at Gow Media, and we are excited that they have allowed us to be on four nights a week. People who live in the HOUSTON and surrounding areas are in for something GOODT!"

Booker T. Huffman @BookerT5x #CanYouDigIt espn975.com/hof/ Excited to announce that myself and @BradGilmore have expanded our partnership with @ESPN975 and we will be on 4 nights a week starting next week! If you haven't already, subscribe to the podcast so you don't miss an episode! #HallofFame Excited to announce that myself and @BradGilmore have expanded our partnership with @ESPN975 and we will be on 4 nights a week starting next week! If you haven't already, subscribe to the podcast so you don't miss an episode! #HallofFame #CanYouDigIt espn975.com/hof/ https://t.co/tBAXbthdhd

The new format of the show will run from Tuesday to Friday, and will air 9 PM-10 PM on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 PM-11 PM on Friday.

Booker T's The Hall of Fame show has had big-name stars and future stars

The show has featured interviews with legends of the pro wrestling business like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mark Henry, Lita, and Goldberg, to name a few, in recent years.

The WWE legend has also interviewed stars from various indie promotions from around the world and talked to them about their journey in the world of pro wrestling.

