×
Create
Notifications

Booker T inks a major new deal for The Hall of Fame show

The Hall of Famer&#039;s podcast has now been expanded
The Hall of Famer's podcast has now been expanded
Nishant Jayaram
Nishant Jayaram
SENIOR ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 28, 2022 10:44 AM IST
News

WWE legend Booker T has signed a new deal for The Hall of Fame show, which will now air four times each week.

Booker T and host Brad Gilmore discuss the goings-on in the world of pro wrestling, mixed martial arts, and boxing each week on The Hall of Fame show. It has a combined audience of two million listeners every month across a number of platforms.

Starting May 3, 2022, The Hall of Fame show will air four nights a week and will be an hour-long show on ESPN 97.5. The two-time Hall of Famer was excited about the new partnership and had this to say:

"We've loved our time at Gow Media, and we are excited that they have allowed us to be on four nights a week. People who live in the HOUSTON and surrounding areas are in for something GOODT!"
Excited to announce that myself and @BradGilmore have expanded our partnership with @ESPN975 and we will be on 4 nights a week starting next week! If you haven't already, subscribe to the podcast so you don't miss an episode! #HallofFame #CanYouDigIt espn975.com/hof/ https://t.co/tBAXbthdhd

The new format of the show will run from Tuesday to Friday, and will air 9 PM-10 PM on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 PM-11 PM on Friday.

Booker T's The Hall of Fame show has had big-name stars and future stars

HUGE NEWS!@BookerT5x & @bradgilmore will now be on ESPN Radio 4 nights a week!! #HallOfFame @HallofFameESPN @espn975 twitter.com/bookert5x/stat…

The show has featured interviews with legends of the pro wrestling business like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mark Henry, Lita, and Goldberg, to name a few, in recent years.

Also Read Article Continues below

The WWE legend has also interviewed stars from various indie promotions from around the world and talked to them about their journey in the world of pro wrestling.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी