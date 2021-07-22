Booker T on issues CM Punk could face before his pro wrestling return

Booker T has opined on some issues CM Punk could face if he returns to pro wrestling. The WWE legend revealed that he faced self-confidence issues in his mid-40s, which could be an issue for Punk too.

Booker T discussed rumors about CM Punk's return to pro wrestling, following links with AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer, on his Hall of Fame podcast, analyzed issues that CM Punk could face after such a lengthy spell away from pro wrestling.

He explained what he went through when he returned to the ring after a lengthy layoff:

"Now, that's what I'm thinking about CM Punk who's been away from the game for seven years. I'm not hating or anything like that, but my thing is this: in my 40s, mid-40s, even though I still looked good, I had a phobia about taking my shirt off in the locker room with the young guys. It's like, 'Man, these guys look great. Goddamn!' You know I had a subconscious thing that I was working with there, even though I still looked good. So, I was thinking, you know, maybe my time has passed me by. Maybe it's time for me to start doing something else, as well as, 'Am I losing a step?' So, I start questioning myself when I got to a certain age. When you start questioning yourself, it's time to move to something else," said Booker T.

Booker T said Punk could still go to the ring and do his best, but admitted that the "game has changed in the last seven years." The former WCW Champion also stated he'd love to see Punk back in the ring.

CM Punk's rumored return

A recent report on Fightful Select revealed that CM Punk is looking to return to the ring, with his rumored destination being AEW.

Punk hasn't wrestled since 2014, when he was last with WWE. He was not involved in pro wrestling for a long time, before becoming an analyst on FOX's WWE Backstage.

Punk could join AEW along with another former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, who has also been linked with a move to the company recently.

Kenny Omega when CM Punk and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) confront him in the span of 2 weeks: pic.twitter.com/5QzaJXYaBE — Sir Suplex (@SirSuplex) July 21, 2021

