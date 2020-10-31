WWE legend Booker T recently discussed possible WrestleMania opponents for Roman Reigns on his Hall of Fame podast. Booker T's co-host Brad Gilmore named a number of possible opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and among them were John Cena and Goldberg.

Speaking about a possible match between John Cena and Roman Reigns, Booker T said that the match would definitely be a massive draw for fans but he aslo mentioned that it's a match we have seen before:

That's a big match. That's a match that definitely will draw but it's definitely a match that we've seen before, as far as those two being somewhere in the vicinity with each other. But there again, that's a match that will definitely turn heads, you know, so I could see that.

Booker T doesn't want Goldberg to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37

HOF187 - Who Should Roman Face at WrestleMania + Boxing Preview https://t.co/L4fHYuBCnb — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) October 29, 2020

Booker T went on to discuss Goldberg as a possible opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. Fans will remember that Goldberg was slated to face Reigns at WM36 only for 'The Big Dog' to pull out of the match.

Booker T said that he doesn't want Goldberg to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and went on to explain why:

Not at WrestleMania because at WrestleMania, I'm still a believer in...that show, for me maybe not anyone else, but for me that show WrestleMania is the pinnacle. It's the show that we're supposed to go out there and have our Super Bowl moment. When you get that Super Bowl ring, that's something huge. You work all year to get to the Super Bowl. You done play one-two games, alright?

Booker T went on to say that he believed that fans wouldn't buy Goldberg is the position of Roman Reigns' challenger at the 'Show of Shows':

I just don't think Goldberg is the guy that should be playing in the Super Bowl against Roman Reigns because the people, they're just not going to buy it.

Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship at the Payback PPV and has successfully defended it twice against his cousin Jey Uso. We saw Jey Uso beat Daniel Bryan on SmackDown before aligning himself with the Tribal Chie

