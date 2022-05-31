"I love him" - Booker T passionately defends champion after WWE RAW

WWE legend Booker T loves RAW Superstar Theory's attitude and approach to pro wrestling.

Theory, on this week's WWE RAW, attacked Mustafa Ali, during the 36-year-old's match with Ciampa. The United States Champion demanded Ali face him for his championship right then and won the match, retaining his title.

Booker T, on this week's RAW Talk, praised Theory and detailed what he likes about the current United States Champion. The Hall of Famer thinks that the RAW star is determined to win gold and doesn't care about making friends, which is similar to his mindset towards pro wrestling:

"I must say, I love Theory. I like his attitude, I like his approach to this game." [From 24:55 to 25:04]

He continued:

"What I do like about this kid Theory, is keeping his man down - meaning Mustafa Ali - stepping on some toes, stepping on some toes, and keep on walking, Jack. That's what I like about this kid. It ain't about friendships or anything like that. At the end of the day, I always said, it's about checks and it's about championships, and that's what this kid Theory embodies. I love him." [From 25:20 to 25:47]

Booker T stated that he didn't care what the rest of the locker room thought of him and only considered the opinion of his boss rather than his peers.

Theory will have to defend his WWE US Championship once again this weekend

After defeating Ali on WWE RAW, Theory learned that he had to put his title on the line once again at this weekend's Hell in a Cell show.

Adam Pearce informed the champion that Mr. McMahon wanted to see him in a fair fight.

Theory has held the title since April 2022 when he defeated Finn Balor on RAW. The young star has featured prominently and booked strongly since his win and it will be interesting to see if his title reign ends this weekend.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far