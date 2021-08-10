Booker T on a major change in WWE NXT that shouldn't have happened

Hall of Famer Booker T thinks that WWE should not have moved away from NXT being a development league as the main roster and the black and gold brand are "two totally different games."

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on the recent releases, and the past 'war' between AEW and NXT.

With AEW breezing past the black and gold brand in viewership numbers, the Hall of Famer feels WWE should revert to it being a platform for superstars to develop as performers.

"I always felt NXT should have and always have been a form league for the stars in the WWE because that's where the money is. That's where the end game is and to create something else is like to create another WCW - something we've got to put in a whole lot of work and trying to make (it) work. And when you look at NXT and the main roster, it's two totally different games. When a guy comes from NXT to the main roster it's a totally different game. Look at Karrion Kross on NXT, look at him on the main roster," said Booker T.

Booker T believes it is tough to sustain when focusing on something else. He thinks that NXT got a bit overcrowded as several indie stars were signed by WWE over the years.

Recent WWE NXT releases

WWE, once again, made several releases last week as many NXT Superstars were let go by the company.

Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, Mercedes Martinez, Kona Reeves, Leon Ruff, Asher Hale, Jake Atlas, Giant Zanjeer, Stephon Smith, Tyler Rust, Ari Sterling, and Zechariah Smith were all released last week.

Reports have indicated that WWE may let go of many more stars in the weeks to follow. WWE has been on a spree since the pandemic began last year and has let go of over 100 stars since 2020.

And more to come. https://t.co/ZblQiPnUIj — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 7, 2021

