WWE Hall of Famer makes a bold claim about Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman's WrestleMania 37 match

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is set to lock horns with Shane McMahon inside a Steel Cage at WrestleMania 37. The two have been feuding on RAW, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that Shane is attempting something that 'no one else has done before'. He believes that Shane wants a memorable match out of Strowman at the upcoming PPV.

Booker T discussed the ongoing storyline on the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast and asserted that Strowman doesn't have a memorable match in WWE. He further insisted that Shane McMahon is trying to change that.

Here's what Booker T had to say:

“I think Shane [McMahon] is trying something here. Shane is trying to do something with Braun Strowman, perhaps that no one else has, and that’s get something out of him that no one else has gotten out of Braun Strowman as well. Let’s just think about Braun Strowman matches. How many of them do you really remember and say, ‘Man, you remember that Braun Strowman match with such and such?’ How many of them? I can’t think of one, okay."

“You can’t really think of a moment that Braun Strowman has really had inside the squared circle as, not just the Monster Among Men, but as a wrestler, having that memorable moment, that match that, man, was so over the top. I think that’s what Shane McMahon is trying to do more than anything. Take Braun Strowman to a place that perhaps not one of the boys on the roster could take him.” (H/T Wrestle Zone)

Booker T believes that Shane McMahon could bring out the best in Braun Strowman and give him an unforgettable match. Given that both Shane and Strowman will be locked inside the steel structure, the WWE creative will have ample opportunities to book a few jaw-dropping spots.

The rivalry between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman on WWE RAW

The feud between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman started when Strowman was not included in the six-man Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. When The Monster Among Men demanded an explanation, Shane McMahon implied that he was 'stupid'. This didn't sit well with the former Universal Champion, who furiously decided to take down his bully.

In the meantime, Shane McMahon relied on green slime and fake report cards to make fun of Strowman's intelligence. Booker T believes that Shane is paying special attention to the narration of the feud. Talking about his expectations from the upcoming match, Booker T said:

“Shane may be looking at it [from] a totally different perspective, Shakespeare wise, than anybody else is gonna be looking at it. So I’m waiting on the finishing product with that match right there. I think at the end of the day, you [are] gonna see something out of this story that you’re gonna go, ‘Wow, I didn’t see that coming,’ hopefully.”

Booker T has high hopes from Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon's upcoming WrestleMania match. They were previously scheduled to lock horns at WWE Fastlane, but Shane slithered his way out of it by faking an injury. Strowman is adamant about brutalizing them, and they could engage in an interesting segment tonight on the final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 37.