Booker T makes a huge offer to Goldberg

Booker T has reached out to Goldberg and made him a huge offer. The star, who's about to retire, went on to call a match with Gunther as easy.

Both stars appeared on Marcus Buff Bagwell's YouTube channel, where Booker T offered to help Goldberg prepare and train him for his return to the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer has experience in training stars and could easily help the former Universal Champion in getting ring ready again.

"Hey bro, I got you covered. Seriously, I've got you covered. You want to work? I've got everything you need." (00:02 - 00:10)

Goldberg went on to say that he would be working with the Von Erichs first, as he lived near where they worked. But once they were done, he would pick up the phone and call Booker T. It appears he will be training the star for his return.

Goldberg was also asked whom he would face and said that he didn't know. However, he added that facing Gunther would be easy since their confrontation had already set it up. He stated he was ready to face whoever WWE put against him and that it didn't matter to him as long as he had his last match.

"I have no idea, but even though I'm 58, it's probably going to be one hell of a fun time for me and not such a fun time for them.... Yeah, he (Gunther) talked some sh** when we were in Atlanta. He set that one up, so that's an easy one, but who knows? I'll take anybody they want to put on the plate, it does not matter." (2:49 - 3:09)

Goldberg talks about not being able to train for his WWE retirement match

Unfortunately, the star has been unable to train since receiving his stem cell treatment. He said that he's not been able to train for three weeks and then caught a cold, as a result of which he has not been training. However, he indicated that this allowed the stem cells to sink in, and it might have ultimately been better for him.

The former Universal Champion said that abstaining from heavy lifting was better for him. Once his lungs were clear, he was going to hit the ropes again and start training for his WWE retirement match.

