Booker T mentions a key mistake Miro made; how he would react if WWE fired him

Miro surprised the Pro-Wrestling world when he showed up on AEW Dynamite last week. Nobody expected the former WWE Superstar to show up on a Pro-Wrestling promotion after he had stated that he was done with wrestling. Miro cut an incredible promo on the show during his debut. Many fans and WWE Superstars spoke about Miro's AEW debut. The WWE Hall Of Famer, Booker T, too weighed in on Miro's AEW debut.

Booker T on Miro's AEW debut

On the recent Reality of Wrestling podcast, Booker T spoke about Miro's AEW debut. The WWE Hall of Famer said that he was as surprised as anyone else. Booker T also noted that Miro is huge draw for AEW and that he cant wait to see what he does on the show.

Wjile taking about Miro's debut, Booker T also pointed out what Miro could have possibly done.

"One thing I think he missed the boat on – and this is just me talking – going to AEW and first night, boom, jab at WWE. That's alright but if you really wanna add fuel to the fire and you want the star to really shine bright, you start causing havoc before you leave the company. I always say that if they fire me at work then I'm breaking something on the way out [laughs]. I'm making noise and somebody's gonna wanna sign me immediately. Then I come in and then I'm really talking major noise and just going all the way over the top. So, a moment was missed. For you young guys out there, there's a moment and you only get it once. Then that moment – poof – it's gone forever. It's like a miracle; it just disappears."

Booker T on wrestlers taking shots at WWE

Booker T also spoke commented on former WWE Superstars taking shots at the company.

"Take me for an example – I left the company and went to TNA and it wasn't about WWE at that time. It just wasn't. For me, I did not think it did anything for me to talk about the other company. I always felt like when I'm talking about the other company, I'm just throwing focus on them and focus that I don't need to." (h/t Wrestling Inc)