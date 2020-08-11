Booker T names "Superstar of COVID Era"

Even though Booker T doesn't wrestle anymore, he makes sure to be well adverse with what's going on in the Pro-Wrestling world. He is currently a commentator and pre-show panelist for WWE. Every week, Booker T talks about wrestling shows and gives his views on the current product.

Booker T names MVP as Superstar of COVID Era

On the Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T discussed the current events in the wrestling world. The WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about the Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara's botch from AEW, Kamala's passing, and many more topics.

On his podcast, Booker T also spoke about the WWE Superstar, who has impressed him the most during the COVID Era.

"Even though it’s been a short time, I think MVP and the Hurt Club. He’s been going out and creating some really good drama and not having to do anything to create it other than go out and speak and talk. I think I remember this career more than his last career. I really feel like this time he is in a groove and if I had to give it to anybody, it would be him." (h/t to WrestlingNews.co)

Booker T may not be wrong. Since MVP returned to WWE TV, he has been one of the best acts. Since Bobby Lashley's split from Lana and his alliance with MVP, Lashley has been on a monstrous roll. He has been booked as the dominating Superstar that he is.

MVP got Bobby Lashley a shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship at Backlash. Even though Lashley came up short, he proved that he is here to be one of the top names and not be undermined or forgotten.

MVP has been recruiting many WWE Superstars for his stable. He had approached Apollo Crews a few weeks ago, but Crews declined the offer, igniting a feud between the two, While contesting for the United States Championship, MVP recruited Shelton Benjamin to his stable.

Now, MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin are called The Hurt Business. On last week's episode of WWE RAW, after Benjamin lost his 24/7 Championship, The Hurt Business made its RAW Underground debut and claimed it as their own.