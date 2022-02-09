“One more time” - WWE Hall of Famer believes The Undertaker will return for one more match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that The Undertaker has one last match left in him.

The Undertaker is a WWE legend with a career spanning over three decades. Taker retired from active competition at Survivor Series 2020, the same event where he had debuted 30 years ago.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned that he expected the Phenom to return to the squared circle one last time. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that Taker's return was unlikely at this year's WrestleMania but predicted that the Deadman could lace up his boots for a future appearance at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Here's what Booker had to say:

"People are still wondering if Taker is going to come back for one more. But I don’t think we are going to see Taker back for this WrestleMania. But I did say we will see The Undertaker back inside the squared circle before it’s all said and done. At WrestleMania, one more time, that’s my prediction, and normally I am right.” (h/t Wrestling Inc)

You can watch the full video here:

The Undertaker's last match was against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36

At WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker buried AJ Styles in the dirt to claim yet another victory at the Showcase of Immortals.

In the lead-up to the first-ever boneyard match, Styles had bad-mouthed and disrespected the WWE legend and his family. Taker showed up to the match, ready to fight. As the match ensued, Styles had help in the form of Gallows and Anderson. The two men ganged up on the Phenom and pummeled him.

However, Taker was too good for the duo, and he sent Gallows flying off the roof while Anderson received a Tombstone. The match finally came to an end when Taker pushed Styles into a grave and filled it with dirt.

The Deadman rode off into the night after claiming his 25th victim at WrestleMania.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see the Deadman return to the ring one last time? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Debottam Saha