"It hit me really, really hard" – Former six-time WWE World Champion mourns the loss of referee Tim White

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about the passing of his close friend Tim White.

The respected match official was held in high regard by the company's talent. He worked with the promotion from 1985 through 2009 and was part of several memorable matches and angles. He was 68 years old at the time of his death.

Speaking with Brad Gilmore on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker mentioned that he was very close friends with Tim and his passing hit him very hard. The WWE legend detailed how his wife, who was just about to board a plane, also called him and asked if she should cancel and be with him.

Here's what Booker had to say:

"Tim was my friend man, really, really good friend of mine. And the loss of Tim, it hit me. It hit me really, really hard. My wife, she called me right before she had to get on a plane. She said, 'Baby, Tim White passed today.' And I go like yeah. I didn't wanna sc**w her trip even though I knew she was gonna find out sooner or later."

He continued:

"She knew how close we were and she was like, 'Do you want me to come back home?' That's the thing. That's the hardest part about this business. Losing friends, losing people that you've been around forever in the trenches. You know it's inevitable. Something that gonna happen to all of us. But it never gets any easier." (From 6:05 - 6:55)

You can watch the full video here:

Several WWE superstars mourned Tim White's passing

White was a beloved man in wrestling circles. After his sudden departure, several superstars, past and present, took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of how the former official had touched their lives.

WWE Chairwoman and CEO Stephanie McMahon also tweeted in his honor. This week on RAW, the company aired a small vignette celebrating the life and career of Tim White.

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon From growing up with Andre and Timmy, to getting to work with him as a referee, my life is better for having known Tim White. #RIPTimWhite I will always love you. From growing up with Andre and Timmy, to getting to work with him as a referee, my life is better for having known Tim White. #RIPTimWhite I will always love you. https://t.co/FGqx55ZrN5

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik TIM WHITE I LOVE YOU FOREVER. WHAT A WEEK BUBBA MY HEART BREAK TIM WHITE I LOVE YOU FOREVER. WHAT A WEEK BUBBA MY HEART BREAK https://t.co/y8yiYPiA3R

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy 🏻 🏻 🏻 I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of Two Of My Friends- Dave Hebner & Tim White. I’m Grateful To Have Known Both Of These Incredible Men. Rest In Peace! I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of Two Of My Friends- Dave Hebner & Tim White. I’m Grateful To Have Known Both Of These Incredible Men. Rest In Peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/xrjWQ9ras7

Nic Nemeth @HEELZiggler Tim White brightened every room he walked into & the WWE locker room was especially lucky to have him. Being around Timmy on several PR tours was a joy! We would get our work done & meet after and he would tell old road stories & we’d laugh til the sun came up. Cheers, sir Tim White brightened every room he walked into & the WWE locker room was especially lucky to have him. Being around Timmy on several PR tours was a joy! We would get our work done & meet after and he would tell old road stories & we’d laugh til the sun came up. Cheers, sir 🍻

Stu Bennett @StuBennett



Thinking of your family, and raising a glass to you tonight, Tim! Sad to hear the news about Tim White. He was a total gent and a great laugh to hang out with. I knew I was guaranteed a fun day whenever he’d escort me on any WWE appearances.Thinking of your family, and raising a glass to you tonight, Tim! Sad to hear the news about Tim White. He was a total gent and a great laugh to hang out with. I knew I was guaranteed a fun day whenever he’d escort me on any WWE appearances.Thinking of your family, and raising a glass to you tonight, Tim! 🍻

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling are deeply saddened by the passing of Tim White and offer condolences to his family.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

