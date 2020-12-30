Booker T pays tribute to Jon Huber (Brodie Lee)

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has paid tribute to late AEW star Brodie Lee, who passed away earlier this week. The news came as a shock for the wrestling community, and saw an outpouring of tributes on social media. AEW is set to pay tribute to Brodie Lee on the upcoming episode of Dynamite tomorrow night.

Brodie Lee made his AEW debut in early 2020, as he was revealed to be "The Exalted One" of The Dark Order.

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T paid tribute to Brodie Lee and shared his memories.

"Jon Huber, just a really, really good dude. I never got a chance to break bread with him or anything like that, but he was just a genuine, good dude. He was there to obviously do what I do and what I think about on the regular, and that’s to take care of my family and my two kids and my wife. That’s what I’m always thinking about when I leave the house. I’m always thinking about them and am I gonna be able to provide for my little ones?

"The one way you really know about a person’s character is when other people speak about him. I have not heard one bad thing about Huber. He was just a genuinely good dude. To leave this Earth at 41 years old, man, it’s sad. I just want to say my heart goes out to the family and my condolences go out of the family. He definitely will be well missed. This business lost truly one of the good guys." H/T: 411Mania

AEW Dynamite will celebrate Brodie Lee's life this week

AEW is set to pay tribute to Brodie Lee this week on Dynamite in a special episode celebrating his life. Every match on the show will feature a member of The Dark Order.

LIVE Tomorrow on TNT at 8pm #AEWDynamite honors the memory of Mr Brodie Lee

-@YoungBucks /Cabana v Hardy/Private Party

-Kingston/Butcher/Blade v Archer/Uno/Stu

-MJF/Santana/Ortiz v Hangman/ Silver/Reynolds

-AnnaJay/Tay Conti v Britt Baker/Penelope

-Orange/Cody/10 v Team Taz pic.twitter.com/S55O8R4CKK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2020

The main event will see Brodie Lee Jr.'s three favorite wrestlers - Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, and "10" of The Dark Order - teaming up for one night only to take on Team Taz.