"This last 365 days really told compelling stories"-Booker T picks his WWE Wrestler of the Year 2021

Former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T has picked The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, as his WWE Wrestler of the Year.

Roman Reigns is, without a doubt, the man to beat in WWE. The Head of the Table had a wonderful year as he started and finished off the year as the WWE Universal Champion.

In the month of January, Reigns became the longest-reigning Universal Champion leaving behind Brock Lesnar's record of holding the gold for 503 days. The former Shield member is now set to face The Beast Incarnate in a "Champion vs. Champion" match at WrestleMania 38.

Booker T sat down to talk with Forbes to promote the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. The Hall of Famer stated that Reigns successfully told compelling stories through his work in 2021.

“My wrestler of the year was Roman Reigns, and the reason I said Roman Reigns as Wrestler of the Year was just because his body of work and everything he had accomplished over this last 365 days really told compelling stories and what not.” - said the former champion. [H/T Forbes]

Did you know? You can make your voices heard too in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards by casting your vote here.

Booker T feels AJ Styles is worthy of beating Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

WWE legend Booker T feels that AJ Styles has the capability to beat Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are currently looking to settle their longstanding rivalry at WrestleMania 38. The "Champion vs. Champion" match between the two heavyweights has been officially announced for WrestleMania Sunday.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T opined that AJ Styles could have a real shot at the winner of the Mania main event. He feels that Styles has been phenomenal on the main roster.

"I don't think we can keep just going around in circles over and over and over forever. AJ Styles has definitely put himself in a position to come up, as of late. He's gone out and had stellar matches. I said this guy has been sharpening his tools, seeing him going down to NXT and doing his thing there. On the main roster, he has been phenomenal (laughs),"said the WWE legend. [15:02-15:28]

Who is your pick to be the Wrestler of the Year? Cast your votes in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards today.

Please credit Forbes and Sportskeeda if you wish to use the quotes in your article.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha