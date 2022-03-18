WWE Hall of Famer pitches incredible tribute match for Scott Hall

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the company possibly doing a Scott Hall Memorial Ladder Match at WrestleMania 38 to honour the late superstar.

Scott Hall passed away on Monday this week after being hospitalized due to a broken hip and suffering three heart attacks. Many fans and wrestlers paid their respects to Hall on social media.

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he likes the sound of a match dedicated to Scott Hall but thinks it's a big shoe to fill:

“That does have a nice ring to it. The thing is, man, that’s just big shoes to fill, though. That’s big shoes to fill, man. Every time those guys gotta go out there and lay it on the line. They’re going to have to literally lay it all on the line. I’m talking about leaving everything on the middle of that squared circle. To have to do that, me, personally, I wouldn't want to be in that position.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

WWE @WWE "Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do." "Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do." https://t.co/Wvdh2wgCD2

Booker T says he learned a lot from Scott Hall and Kevin Nash in WCW

Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, along with Hulk Hogan, were the founding members of the New World Order, one of the greatest factions in pro wrestling history. According to Booker, Hall and Nash did many things to get in trouble, but they didn't because they were top-level stars:

“Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, when those guys came into WCW, I always say how much I learned from those guys. How much I learned from guys like Kevin and Scott. Those guys changed the business in so many ways. I always looked at those guys, I wouldn’t say they got in trouble, they did a whole lot of stuff to get in trouble. But they just never got in trouble. I always say it, when you’re talent, it pretty much trumps a whole lot. When you’re putting behinds in the seats, it trumps a whole lot. You can get away with a whole lot more than one of the guys that’s just on the card.”

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



There's levels to this game, Scott Hall was on a completely different level to anyone else 🖤 𝙊𝙤𝙤𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙤There's levels to this game, Scott Hall was on a completely different level to anyone else 🖤 𝙊𝙤𝙤𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙤 🔥 There's levels to this game, Scott Hall was on a completely different level to anyone else 🖤 https://t.co/WVJ35PaGNS

Scott Hall was a big inspiration to many people growing up, and he'll always be one of the best bad guys in the business.

