"That's not something I want to see" - Booker T on possible WWE WrestleMania match

Booker T has claimed he is not a big fan of the possible WrestleMania 38 match between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. The WWE Hall of Famer added that he is fine with such matches taking place as it is a family memento.

Rey Mysterio tossed Dominik out of the ring on Monday Night RAW last week, and the two are scheduled to be in the Men's Royal Rumble this Saturday. Rumors suggest the father-son duo could try and eliminate each other to set up a match at WrestleMania.

On his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed he was not a big fan of such matches. He added that the possible retirement match at the grandest stage of them all is a nice occasion but does not believe it needs a series of matches to build up the excitement. He said:

"That's not something I really, really want to see or anything like that. It's not on my bucket list. To say, 'man, I want to see Rey against Dominik one day in a match.' But, I think about it like this also. Just think for a second that you've got that on tape, you wrestling your son at WrestleMania. We know what this is, we know this is a higher form of entertainment. To watch those guys, to be able to go out there and do it from a father and son perspective, one time, I can buy that. One time, just to see that match, just for keepsakes, for family mementos." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Booker T on the possible retirement match at WrestleMania

Booker T continued to talk about the possible match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik and claimed it could take place soon.

However, he was unsure if it would be in April this year.

"Rey is not going to be able to do it forever. There's going to be a time when he wants to put it down and let his son keep the legacy going. We don't know if that's at April (at WWE WrestleMania)."

Also Read Article Continues below

Reports did suggest a feud between the father and son last year, but WWE seemingly scrapped the idea.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun