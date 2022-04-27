"Made me a believer" - Booker T says he's changed his opinion on top WWE RAW star

WWE legend Booker T has lavished praise on Riddle for sticking to his character and proving his critics wrong.

Riddle has had a fantastic two years on WWE's main roster since being called up from NXT. He won the United States Championship eight months after his debut and is now part of the successful tag team, RK-Bro, alongside Randy Orton.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, revealed that he had doubts about the RK-Bro tag team working out for Riddle and Orton but admits that he's been proved wrong. The legend also praised the former NXT star for not shying away "from who he is" and the character that he has portrayed on screen in WWE.

"Maybe I didn't give Riddle the credit perhaps he should have got because I was coming from the RVD era. Maybe I was comparing him to RVD - and you cannot do that. You've got to take what these guys do today and just look at what they bring to the table and judge them on that and that alone. He's made me believer," said Booker T. [43:00 - 43:30]

The Hall of Famer praised Riddle's ability and how he has impressed him.

"You may not like him [Riddle], but he's stayed true to the game, stayed true to himself and what he believed in, and he's tried to perfect his game, I can only respect that." [42:40 - 42:58]

You can check out the show below:

Booker T thinks that Riddle's belief in himself and his character has played a big part in his success in the company.

Booker T had previously criticized the WWE Superstar on a few occasions

The two-time Hall of Famer was unhappy with Riddle's comments about The Undertaker and old-school wrestlers and lashed out at him last year.

Booker T was also unsure about Riddle becoming a world champion without wearing footwear, which he highlighted once again on this week's podcast.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros

#stallion #wwe #raw #bro My face whenever Booker T speaks, also my face when I’m not on the raw survivor series team, congratulations to Sheamus My face whenever Booker T speaks, also my face when I’m not on the raw survivor series team, congratulations to Sheamus #stallion #wwe #raw #bro https://t.co/Z1p5F58K9Q

However, it seems like the former WCW World Champion is impressed with Riddle's in-ring ability as well as his fantastic pairing with Orton and seems to have changed his mind on the former United States Champion.

Do you think is a future world champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha