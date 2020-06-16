Booker T predicts when 2-time World Champion Christian will return to in-ring competition again

Christian returned to action on RAW in a match against Randy Orton

Booker T

Booker T spoke about Monday Night RAW on his podcast and YouTube show. The former 6-time World Champion talked about Christian's segment and revealed why he believes that Christian's return to in-ring competition would not just be a one-off and he will return soon.

You get the bug once you get back in. Once you get a little taste…

Booker T also talked about why Christian would return for another match saying that it's something that just pulls the Superstar back in.

It’s something that wants to just pull you back in, something that just wants to draw you back in, make you feel like ‘I can do this

The WWE Backstage host also stated that if Christian had performed in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 fans then he would've lost his mind and would have wanted to return yet again.

We all feel that way, we all feel like we got one last run and Christian, I’m going to tell you right now, after just getting in the ring, just making that walk, I can only imagine if there had been 10,000/15,000/20,000 people in the arena, he would have really lost his mind when he got back to the hotel room. He would have had goosebumps looking in the mirror going ‘I think I can still do this (H/T: Sescoops)

Furthermore, Booker T predicted that Christian would return to the ring at the next WWE PPV - Extreme Rules which will take place on July 19.

I don’t think it’s going to be a one-off, I think Christian’s going to come back, I think he’s going to get the bug.”

I think Christian will be at Extreme Rules in the ring, and the thing is, he’ll have time to get ready for it.

Christian returned on RAW

2-time World Champion made his in-ring return on RAW after having retired from active competition in an 'unsanctioned' match against Randy Orton. However, the match did not go on for a long time as Randy Orton along with the help of Ric Flair made short work of Captain Charisma by defeating him using a punt.