Booker T reacts to blockbuster WWE debut at Royal Rumble

Booker T has shared his thoughts on a surprise WWE debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Jade Cargill was one of the most popular women in AEW before her exit last year. She held the TBS Championship for 500-plus days and was undefeated for a long time. After her win streak ended, Cargill left All Elite Wrestling and joined WWE.

WWE heavily promoted Cargill's arrival in the company. She even made appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. However, despite being signed for months, Jade Cargill had not made her in-ring debut until tonight. This raised numerous questions about her future in the promotion.

All those questions were answered tonight when Jade Cargill entered the women's Royal Rumble at number 28. She was impressive in the match and even eliminated Nia Jax. Cargill made it to the final three before Liv Morgan eliminated her.

Following the former AEW star's WWE debut, Booker T took to Twitter to share his reaction:

"Oh yeah Mann!!!" he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

After an incredible performance in the Royal Rumble match, it will be interesting to see what's next for Cargill.

What did you make of Jade Cargill's performance in the match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.