Eva Marie is reportedly set for a return to WWE. The news was first reported by Cultaholic and if true, would see the former SmackDown star return to WWE for the first time since 2017. Eva Marie recently starred in the film Hard Kill with Bruce Willis and in one the interviews promoting the film, spoke about WWE always being her home. She also stated that she had "unfinished business in WWE" while talking to Reel Talker's Jim Alexander.

Booker T on Eva Marie's possible WWE return

Booker T spoke about Eva Marie's potential return to WWE on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast. Booker T spoke about how he didn't remember any Eva Marie matches and said that she could and said that it would not be easy for her:

I don't know why she's coming back for, if she's coming back to manage somebody, if she's coming back to have one of these talk shows, you know what I mean?

I don't remember any Eva Marie matches or anything like that. I don't remember any great matches or anything like that. I know that women don't like to tell their age these days but this is the social media world and I think she's 36 now. If she is planning to come back and get in the ring with these girls today, she better be ready. She better be full-geared and ready to go because it's not going to be easy. It's not going to be easy.

Booker T also spoke about how time away could be a Superstar's worst enemy. He spoke about Edge's return and how Edge got injured in his match at WWE Backlash:

Almost 4 years away from the game and what do we say, time off is your worst enemy. I mean, look at Edge. Edge comes back, big match and boom he blows out something. Time off is your worst enemy.

WWE have not yet confirmed whether Eva Marie is coming back.

