Booker T recalls being the first to endorse 33-year-old star for WWE main roster call-up

WWE legend and two-time Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about Grayson Waller's success on the main roster.

Waller was called up to the main roster from NXT during the WWE Draft earlier this year. Since then, the 33-year-old star has been a prominent feature on the Friday Night Show, hosting his talk show "The Grayson Waller Effect."

He made his main roster in-ring debut against Edge in the main event of the July 7 episode of SmackDown in Madison Square Garden.

On a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Booker T spoke about Grayson Waller's main roster call-up. He recalled being one of the first advocates for the star to move to the main roster because he was ready for a big push.

"I couldn't wait for that guy to get on the main roster. I think I might have been one of the first guys to say Grayson Waller needs to be on the main roster just because he's mature enough. I think his talent is at that level to where he can go out there and perform equally with anyone on that main roster." [From 3:15 - 3:29]

Grayson Waller recently called out WWE Legend The Rock

Booker T also spoke about Grayson Waller's Twitter campaign against The Rock. He claimed that the Aussie superstar was doing the right thing, rubbing shoulders with the top guys in the wrestling business.

"Hey man, that's what you're supposed to do. Call out the top guys. You're supposed to go to the top level when you're in this business if you want to feel like a top guy." [From 4:03 - 4:13]

- Grayson Waller on The MMA Hour "The Rock is out of work right now. He’s unemployed, correct? Actors are on strike. Technically, he’s unemployed and needs some work. Who better to help The Rock than Grayson Waller?"- Grayson Waller on The MMA Hour pic.twitter.com/t20BvNpXvS

Waller is seen as one of the top up-and-comers by WWE management, and the same is evident when he is sharing the screen with legends such as Edge and John Cena.

