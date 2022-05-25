Booker T recalls his one and only meeting with iconic WWE legend

Former WWE World Champion Booker T recently opened up about his first and only run-in with the late Owen Hart.

During his time in WWE, Hart was one of the company's most notable stars. Besides his legendary surname, he was able to build a following of his own due to his talent in the ring and the ability to win over the crowd.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker was asked about his first encounter with Owen Hart. He then recalled the time and said it was in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"We ran into each other in Minnesota actually. At this hotel, right near that Minnesota mall where they did the show in back in the day. [The Mall of America?] Yeah, it was Mall of America," the Hall of Famer said. [0:18-0:28]

He then shared that while staying at the hotel, he decided to go to its jacuzzi only to meet with Owen Hart on the way.

"It was a hotel like, right across the street from Mall of America and they had a jacuzzi. And then I was like 'Man, let me go down to the jacuzzi' and you know get a little soaked in. But when I was going into the jacuzzi, Owen Hart was getting out of the jacuzzi." [0:29-0:44]

Booker T then shared that it was a moment he would never forget due to the fact that the surroundings were cold.

Booker T on introducing himself to Owen Hart

During the same interview, the former King of the Ring winner continued to detail how he introduced himself, laughing at the unusual circumstances both men were in.

"I was like 'Hey man, I'm Booker T' and I'm like ya, I'm going on, you know. So it was one of those type of deals and that was the only time that I had ever met Owen Hart." [0:44-0:56]

May 23rd marked 23 years since the passing of Owen Hart. He remains one of the most iconic superstars to have graced the squared circle. Adulation poured in from fans and wrestlers for the former Intercontinental Champion on what is truly a dark day in wrestling history.

