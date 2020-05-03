Booker T regrets not having epic dream match with WWE Hall of Famer

Booker T

Booker T has revealed that he regrets not having faced Shawn Michales in his WWE career.

The Hall of Famer was talking on his podcast recently when he was asked if there are any dream matches he would like to see. The 5-time champion claimed that there were no matches he wanted to see, but there was this one match he wished he was a part of.

Me and Shawn Michaels. That's the only dream match [that] I think people could really feel like they missed out on something that they didn't get. People never got a chance to see Booker T and Shawn Michaels in the ring. I don't know if people know it or not, but I was pretty good [laughs]. To not have gotten a chance to mix it up with Shawn Michaels to actually be able to go out and, you know, see exactly how good I really was. [H/T Fightful]

Booker T added that Shawn was easily one of the best ever in the ring, and he always wanted to be among the best as well. The Hall of Famer went on to claim that he felt he could would with anyone who is good in the ring and that is why he regrets not having a singles match with The Heartbreak Kid.