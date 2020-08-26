Booker T on Renee Young's chances of entering the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has paid tribute to former WWE Backstage colleague and co-host Renee Young after it was announced that Renee Young had departed the WWE this past weekend.

Renee Young made her final WWE appearance during the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show on Sunday night. Renee Young had been with the WWE for eight years, signing with the promotion in 2012. During her time with WWE, Renee Young worked as a backstage interviewer, panel host, color commentator for Monday Night RAW and also hosted programs such as WWE Backstage and Talking Smack.

Booker T was a co-host with Renee Young on WWE Backstage and regularly worked with her during WWE Kickoff Shows. During his Hall of Fame radio show, the five-time WCW Champion gave his thoughts on Renee Young's WWE departure:

"She's special. She's not gonna have to worry about a check coming in the mail. When you're talented and good at something, you enhance it. She's been working on her game for many years and she knows what she brings to the table. Anybody that snatches Renee Young up, they are gonna be lucky to have her on their team because she is a team player" (h/t Fightful)

Booker T on his early experiences of working with Renee Young

In addition to praising Renee Young, Booker T also shared a story of the first time that the future WWE Backstage co-hosts worked together, hosting a WrestleMania party in New Orleans:

"The first time Renee and I got to do something together, it was in New Orleans. I don't remember stuff unless it means something to me. I don't remember dates or that kind of stuff unless it hits my heart. We were doing a WrestleMania party, we had no script. Renee picked up the mic and started rolling. Every time she would say something, I would just echo it. We realized we had such chemistry and she was still trying to learn. She would call me and say, 'Book, how do I handle this?' She would do it, call me back and just say thank you. She was one of a kind as far as being part of my life in the company. Hopefully, we have more time together. She deserves everything she gets in this lifetime. She's bigger than a backstage interviewer, she's a front person. Someone that needs her own show and can create her own brand. When you got someone like that, you want to keep them on the team, but sometimes you have to take yourself and put yourself in a position to make that happen. Someone is always gonna be knocking at the door. When you're good at what you do, somebody is always gonna be knocking." (h/t Fightful)

Renee Young in the WWE Hall of Fame?

Booker T then discussed if Renee Young's WWE career was worthy of a place in the WWE Hall of Fame, alongside the likes of Booker T himself.

While there are only a select few WWE broadcasters currently in the WWE Hall of Fame, Booker T stated that given her groundbreaking achievements and career, she should absolutely be a future WWE Hall of Famer:

"Renee has the capability of building herself so big outside of the wrestling world that they are gonna want to welcome her back one day just to give her that honor to walk on that stage. Being the first woman...groundbreaking, tearing down walls in this business, one day she definitely has a huge chance to make that walk" (h/t Fightful)

Thank you thank you thank you: a letter 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/pbAiWF9sHz — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 24, 2020

Do you agree with Booker T's comments? Should Renee Young eventually be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?