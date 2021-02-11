Booker T reveals 2-time WWE Champion that he would build a new promotion around

Booker T has revealed that he would build a new promotion around a Superstar like AJ Styles if he ever was in a position to start a new pro wrestling promotion.

AJ Styles has been a two-time WWE Champion, was a key player in TNA in its glory days, and also wrestled in Japan before making his way to WWE.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked by a fan to choose one Superstar he would use to build a new promotion around. The Hall of Famer stated that AJ Styles would fit the bill well, and he explained why:

"If I had one guy that I could have as my right-hand man and I'm starting a big promotion, it'd be AJ Styles. Just because AJ Styles has been around for a very long time. And I talk about those coaches, who never really know about their end game of play was all about, like a Belichick, taking teams to world championships. How many times have you hearad about Belichick's on-field career? You never really hear about it at all, if ever. But, AJ Styles is a guy who's had that in-ring career, but he was there watching it, just say, for instance, back when WCW was at its end. AJ Styles was one of the guys in the locker room back then, he's been a guy that's been on this journey for a long time. He's a guy that's well seasoned and has gone all over the world. And, there again, if I tell you, coming from my generation, you may not believe it as much as it coming from AJ Styles and his generation as well as what he's done in his career. To have him to reaffirm things for me will be very, very important, and that's what I look for when I'm trying to create a promotion. You know, having guys like that around to help me out."

Booker T also spoke about his right-hand man, Kevin Bernhardt, who is a great coach and a "student of the game."

Booker T and AJ Styles' wrestling rivalry

Check out AJ Styles vs. Booker T from Sacrifice 2009!



Start your free 30 day @IMPACTPlusApp trial NOW and watch all your favorite classic IMPACT matches at https://t.co/9F0lXlvfyu. pic.twitter.com/AIkQSBgtZU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 29, 2020

Booker T and AJ Styles had an intense rivalry in TNA between 2008 and 2009. The Hall of Famer moved from WWE to TNA in 2007 and spent three years in the company before returning to WWE.

Booker T had also been a part of the WCW locker room when AJ Styles joined the promotion back in 2001, just months before WWE bought the company.

AJ Styles performing a styles clash in WCW (2001) pic.twitter.com/0162ag7qVp — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) October 9, 2020

