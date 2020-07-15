Booker T reveals why Adam Cole has a higher chance of succeeding as compared to Finn Balor and Ricochet

Booker T spoke about former NXT Champion Adam Cole on his podcast - Hall of Fame. Booker T praised Adam Cole and said that he believes that the former NXT Champion is something special.

The 5-time WCW Champion also compared Adam Cole to Shawn Michaels, saying that he seems like the type of guy who can become the next Mr. WrestleMania.

''Not to blow Shawn Michaels’ horn or anything like that, but he seems like that next level Shawn Michaels type guy that can go out there and be that Mr. WrestleMania.''

Booker T compares Adam Cole to Finn Balor

Booker T further went on to talk about Adam Cole's future prospects in WWE. The Hall of Famer stated that Cole is a superstar who can help move 'the numbers' up. Comparing him to Superstars such as Ricochet and Finn Balor, Booker T said that he feels Adam Cole outshines them in star power.

''This guy literally outshined so much talent on that roster that has been there for quite some time. Not to knock these guys or anything like that, but Ricochet, he was there before. Finn Balor was there before Adam Cole. But the one guy I seem to feel that had that star quality and star power to go out there and move some numbers right now is Adam Cole. So, I say, don’t think that these guys have not had a chance to go out there and put themselves on the map.''(H/t: WrestlingNews)

The WWE veteran Booker T then added that most Superstars get a shot at showing their talent. The key is to show your skill in 10-15 minute long matches, and if a Superstar is not good then it will show in his/her matches.

''It’s what they do inside the ring when they get their time. When you get 5, 10, 15 minutes on television, that is your time to go out and show the world how good you really are. If you’re not that good, it’s going to show.''

Booker T then talked about what it takes to be a successful Superstar in WWE. He explained that a wrestler needs to always be 'plotting and planning' to reach the top spot instead of just remaining a worker throughout his career.