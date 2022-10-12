"He checks every box" - Booker T reveals he’s happy to be close to rising NXT Superstar

Booker T is already putting NXT Superstars into his "Fave Five."

Last week WWE announced that the commentary teams of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT would be getting a shakeup across the board. One of the most surprising additions would see Booker T join the broadcast booth on NXT alongside Vic Joseph.

On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker spoke about a talent he's already close to in NXT. That talent is former two-time North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. Booker also revealed that Hayes is already part of his "Fave Five":

"My man Carmelo Hayes. I'm so glad that I'm gonna be close to this kid," Booker said, "because you talk about a next-level superstar in 'NXT.' He's already in the 'fave five;' he checks every box." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Will Booker T be an advisor to Carmelo Hayes in NXT?

We know that Booker T is scheduled to do commentary weekly, and he also teased that he's going to be doing a lot more than that as part of the NXT brand.

While he wouldn't give away what he would be doing, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer teased that he might act as an advisor for certain talents of the black and gold brand:

"I don’t even want to put into the world exactly what I’m gonna be doing," Booker T teased. "I’m not gonna be a manager or anything like that. I will be an advisor in certain aspects of guys. I’m all about trying to show these young guys what it takes to work at the top of the court. You know what I mean? I’m here to show these guys, you know, it’s not about taking the scenic route. It’s about taking a direct route if you’re trying to get to the top of the card. So for me, for those guys who want that knowledge, for those guys that need that knowledge. I’m gonna be right there for them pushing, and I’m gonna be in their ear on a regular basis." [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of Booker's comments? Do you think the WWE Hall of Famer will be doing with Carmelo Hayes during his time in NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

