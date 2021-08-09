Booker T reveals why he won't leave WWE to join AEW

WWE legend Booker T has dismissed reports of him joining AEW. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he is comfortable in his current position in the WWE and that he does not plan to leave the company.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T also rejected any possible return to the ring for one final match.

"I saw on a poll that I might be going (to AEW). I don't know what to say. There's nothing I can say (laughs). But I'm locked in, I'm good, I'm happy. I like being, looking from the outside, looking in. I don't want to be on the inside looking out ever, ever again," said Booker T about the possibility of him joining AEW.

"I love my position - the broadcasting position, the kickoff shows, backstage, all day long. As far as ever thinking about getting in the ring and doing something (laughs), you can forget it, man," he added.

Booker T also joked that he only wants to play golf and that's the closest he will get to "combat."

Booker T's current role in WWE

Booker T's last active role in WWE was as a commentator on RAW. He commentated on both RAW and SmackDown, with his last stint ending in 2017.

The WWE legend has featured on the pre-shows of pay-per-views in recent years, alongside the likes of Jerry "The King" Lawler and JBL.

He was also a guest commentator at this year's WrestleMania 37, in the match featuring the team of Bad Bunny and Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison. Booker T hasn't wrestled in the WWE since 2012, but featured in a match in his own promotion, Reality of Wrestling, last year.

