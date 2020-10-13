Booker T reveals what he misses most from WWE Backstage

Although Booker T does not perform inside a WWE ring as a Superstar any longer, he is still very much involved with the company. Apart from appearing as a pre-show panelist on WWE's pay-per-view events, the two-time Hall of Famer also used to co-host WWE Backstage on FS1 along with Renee Young.

On WWE Backstage, Booker T and Young were also joined by other panelists such as Paige, Christian, and special contributor CM Punk, as they talked about the trending topics in WWE and interviewed Superstars. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE Backstage to go off the air. In a recent interview, Booker T admitted that he misses it.

Booker T says that he misses the "Promo School" segment from Backstage

Booker T and his wife Sharmell appeared on the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, where they discussed various topics. When asked about WWE Backstage, Booker T revealed that he mostly misses the "Promo School" segment from the show. It featured him and the other panelists often engaging in promo battles with special guests.

Former WCW Champion @DavidArquette goes to 'Promo School' on an all-new @WWE Backstage TOMORROW at 11p ET on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/gnSoivQEga — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 19, 2019

"Promo school was definitely the best part of 'WWE Backstage' for me because it was always on the fly. It was always on the cuff. For me, it was great. For my opponent, not so much. I tell you about working with Renee Young and CM Punk; we had great chemistry. Ember Moon coming in too." H/T: Wrestling Inc.

Booker T added that all of them who were involved in WWE Backstage had great chemistry with each other. He also stated that he hopes for the show to come back so that they could entertain the fans some more.