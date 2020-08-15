Booker T reveals his Mount Rushmore of WCW

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast (h/t 411 Mania), talked about who would be on the Mount Rushmore of WCW.

Booker T was asked about WCW, and he talked about several stars, after being shown a creative where Goldberg, Sting, Diamond Dallas Page, and Booker T himself, had their faces on the mountain.

Booker T on the Mount Rushmore of WCW

Booker T talked about how before WCW, things were different in the wrestling world, mentioning the era of guys like Dusty Rhodes.

"Probably, yeah. I mean, of WCW. It would be different if it was NWA, you know? Back when I used to watch TBS, NWA was on there and then you had guys like Dusty [Rhodes] and that era of guys. But when it comes to WCW, of course Sting would be a guy that’s front and center, I would say. Because Sting was kind of like the franchise of that company for so many years. Then you’ve got a guy like Goldberg, who came in there and just totally flipped the script. Just turned everything upside down."

Booker T went on to talk about Goldberg, Diamond Dallas Pag,e and himself as well, with Sting as the four names for the Mount Rushmore of WCW.

“And then you’ve got Diamond Dallas Page, who’s a guy who — you know, say what you will about Diamond Dallas Page, but his legacy is measured more than his in-ring prowess. I just feel that way. And then you put me on that list, it’s hard for me to actually put myself on the list. But just to give you a little feedback on it; man, I started at the bottom of that company and I ended at the top of it. I ended the last person standing in that company as the United States Champion. And the World Champion. And it set me up for bigger and better things. But as far as my contributions to WCW, as far as tag team champion, history — you know, me and my brother go down as the longest, most reigning tag team in WCW. Television champion, United States champion, World Heavyweight champion. I don’t know too many people in that company that did more than I did, I wouldn’t say, other than guys like Ric Flair. I give Ric Flair his props, but I don’t know too many guys that gave more than I did for WCW.”

