Booker T on possible main-roster plans for Keith Lee in WWE

Keith Lee created history in WWE NXT after becoming the first man to hold the NXT Championship and North American Championship at the same time. Keith Lee faced Adam Cole on the second night of the Great American Bash in a winner take all match, and won.

The North American Champion Keith Lee ended Adam Cole's historic 403-day long streak as NXT Champion after a grueling match. Booker T spoke about Keith Lee's victory and it's significance on his podcast, Hall of Fame. The 5-time WCW Champion also talked about what the future could hold for Keith Lee in WWE.

Booker T praised Keith Lee saying that despite his trainer Tim Brooks passing away, Lee has done a tremendous job.

“I must congratulate Keith Lee the new NXT as well as the North American Champion,” Booker T said. “His trainer just passed away a couple of weeks ago, ‘Killer” Tim Brooks, a guy that I got a chance to mix it up with, a guy that taught me so much.”

Booker T went on to talk about Lee's potential and how he has managed to shatter a glass celining with his win at the Great American Bash.

“I can only imagine how Keith Lee feels right now. Crashing that glass ceiling is something everyone of us hopes to do in this business. It’s being looked at as the elite, as literally the upper classmen in the business. This guy, Keith Lee, he’s one of the guys you look at him and say ‘man, this guy is good.’ Then you look at him and go ‘wow, this guy’s really good.’ He’s special in so many different ways.” (H/T: SEScoops)

Booker T on a possible main roster run for Keith Lee

Booker T also believes that Keith Lee will be called up to the main roster soon because of his potential. The Hall of Famer predicted that The Limitless Keith Lee will do big things in his future.

''I’m sure he’s going to move on to the main roster. This guy is going to do big things. I’ve been waiting on Keith Lee. I’ve been waiting on a guy like this to come around for me as a black fan to say ‘man, the brother is doing it and he’s doing it big.'”

Keith Lee had made a major impact during the Royal Rumble match when he went face to face with Brock Lesnar.